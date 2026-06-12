Bulgaria Issues Three Collector Coins Since Start of the Year – What Is the Approval Process?

Bulgaria has issued three collector coins since the beginning of the year, following the country's accession to the eurozone. According to the Bulgarian National Bank's (BNB) coin issuance programme, two more collector coins are scheduled for release: Preobrazhenski Monastery and St Ivan of Rila, the latter to be minted in gold.

The BNB's programme also indicates that a commemorative €2 coin is due to be issued during the second half of the year.

In an interview with BNT, dedicated to the latest collector coin minted so far – 150 Years Since the April Uprising – the BNB's Chief Cashier outlined the approval process for commemorative coins. In addition to requiring approval from the BNB Governing Council, such coins must also receive authorisation from Brussels.