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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Issues Three Collector Coins Since Start of the Year – What Is the Approval Process?

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Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
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три колекционерски монети емитира българия началото годината какви процедурите

Bulgaria has issued three collector coins since the beginning of the year, following the country's accession to the eurozone. According to the Bulgarian National Bank's (BNB) coin issuance programme, two more collector coins are scheduled for release: Preobrazhenski Monastery and St Ivan of Rila, the latter to be minted in gold.

The BNB's programme also indicates that a commemorative €2 coin is due to be issued during the second half of the year.

In an interview with BNT, dedicated to the latest collector coin minted so far – 150 Years Since the April Uprising – the BNB's Chief Cashier outlined the approval process for commemorative coins. In addition to requiring approval from the BNB Governing Council, such coins must also receive authorisation from Brussels.

Stefan Tsvetkov, Chief Cashier of the Bulgarian National Bank (April 2026): "There are three types of coins that we issue. The first are circulation coins, which are already familiar to everyone. The other two categories are intended for collectors. Collector coins are legal tender in the issuing country, in this case Bulgaria. The third category consists of commemorative coins, which are also struck on the €2 circulation coin. On the national side, we may feature figures such as Paisii Hilendarski (Saint Paisius of Hilendar) and other images. In the second half of the year, we will issue such a coin, but it follows a different approval process. In addition to review by a BNB commission and approval by the Governing Council, it must also be approved by the European Commission. The theme of the coin will be the Bulgarian alphabet."

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