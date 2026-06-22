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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Bulgaria Wins Three Gold and Three Silver Medals at Balkan Youth Mathematical Olympiad

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Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
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Bulgaria won three gold and three silver medals at the 30th Balkan Youth Mathematical Olympiad, held in Buzău, the Ministry of Education and Science announced.

The gold medals, all achieved with maximum scores, were awarded to Stoyan Baltov, a ninth-grade student at the Mathematics and Science High School in Burgas, Ivan Klimentiev, a ninth-grade student at the Sofia High School of Mathematics, and Mati Jamieson, an eighth-grade student at the First Private Mathematics High School.

Silver medals were won by Boris Georgiev, a ninth-grade student at the First Private Mathematics High School, Kristian Atanasov, an eighth-grade student at the same school, and Vasil Vasilev, an eighth-grade student at the American College of Sofia.

In the overall team standings, Bulgaria finished second among 23 participating teams, behind the hosts, Romania.

The Bulgarian team was led by Miroslav Marinov and Mladen Valkov from the Institute of Mathematics and Informatics at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. Ivo Kortezov from the National High School of Mathematics and Natural Sciences “Acad. Lyubomir Chakalov” participated as an observer.

The Balkan Youth Mathematical Olympiad is an annual high-level competition for school students. According to the Ministry of Education and Science, its aim is to encourage and develop young mathematical talent while fostering friendly relations among participants from different countries.

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