Bulgarian and Turkish Foreign Ministers Discuss Expanded Energy Cooperation and Improved Connectivity

The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Turkey discussed expanding energy cooperation, improving connectivity, and new joint infrastructure projects in

The expansion of energy cooperation, improved connectivity, and new joint infrastructure projects were discussed by the foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Türkiye during a meeting in Sofia on June 11.

Velislava Petrova and Hakan Fidan confirmed the commitment of both countries to closer partnership in the fields of energy, security, and the economy. On the issue of the agreement with “BOTAŞ”, both ministers stated that talks between the competent institutions are ongoing in order to find a solution.

Among the key topics of the talks were migration management, security along the shared border, and the development of transport corridors in the region.

The Turkish Foreign Minister said regarding “BOTAŞ” that President Erdoğan has instructed that the matter be resolved as soon as possible.

Velislava Petrova: “We will work together to ensure security along the external borders of the European Union. The border between Bulgaria and Türkiye is one of the busiest in the world, and we must continue to work together for its effective management. We remain committed to strengthening coordination on migration management, counter-terrorism efforts, and combating cross-border crime.”