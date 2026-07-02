Bulgarian Firefighters Deployed to Spain to Help Tackle Wildfires

Bulgarian firefighters have been deployed to Spain to help tackle wildfires, where they will remain for one month after being flown there yesterday aboard a military Spartan transport aircraft. This was announced by the Director of the General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection, Aleksandar Dzhartov, during an appearance on the morning programme Denyat zapochva (The Day Begins) on July 2.

Six military helicopters and a Spartan aircraft to be on standby for wildfires this summer

"We monitor all available systems for observing the situation not only in Bulgaria but also in neighbouring countries, because solidarity among us is at an exceptionally high level. In this context, our forest firefighting unit departed for Spain yesterday, where it will remain for a full month. They were transported by a military Spartan aircraft. They will be divided into two groups of 20 people, so we are not only recipients of assistance, but also providers of it."

Six military helicopters and a Spartan aircraft will be on standby to fight wildfires this summer. According to Dzhartov, however, aerial firefighting is not a cure-all.

"It is important to have such a resource that is sufficiently sustainable. Helicopters are not used only for firefighting, but also for rescue operations. They are often used by the Mountain Rescue Service as well. This is a matter of political will and funding, but we should not deceive ourselves into thinking that helicopters and aircraft are a panacea. Until fire fronts have been dealt with on the ground by personnel, it cannot be guaranteed that a fire has been brought under control."

Dzhartov also outlined the specific characteristics of the Spartan aircraft.

"It is a specialised aircraft designed primarily for cargo transport, so it will be used carefully. It is not a typical firefighting aircraft because it cannot scoop up water directly from a water source like other aircraft can. It has to be refilled, which takes time, so its effectiveness will be assessed. We will rely mainly on the helicopters, because Bulgaria has enough bodies of water to allow rapid water collection. They will be our primary resource."

The General Directorate for Fire Safety and Civil Protection expects a difficult wildfire season. Eighty-four drones will also be deployed in the effort to combat wildfires.

"I hope that these new methods will lead to more discussion about prevention and stopping these fires from happening in the first place. As for dealing with them—we certainly have better organization and preparedness than last year. We’re getting better every year. We’re constantly receiving new equipment. We expect that by the start of the season—which has actually already begun, despite the rain—we’ll have 84 drones to conduct surveillance —that is, to identify the perpetrators of these arson attacks more quickly and to manage our teams more effectively in the event of a fire. We’re also purchasing additional equipment—multi-tools, backpack fire extinguishers—so we’re doing everything possible within our means to be better equipped and organized."

Dzhartov also confirmed that the large fire which broke out yesterday at a plastic recycling warehouse in Sofia has been brought under control.

He said there had indeed been an insufficient water supply from hydrants near the site, but the fire service had been prepared for such a situation. The causes of the warehouse fire have yet to be established.

"Yes, in fires of this type, which are characterised by an extremely high fire load – meaning that very large quantities of water are needed to extinguish them – the hydrant network is sometimes unable to provide the necessary volume of water. We are prepared for such situations. Of course, this makes our work more difficult, but despite that we cope. We requested additional water tankers from Sofia Municipality, which remained on site until around 2.00 am. The situation was brought under control, and by 9.00 am the fire had been contained. At the moment, our colleagues are assessing the structural integrity of the warehouses to determine whether it is safe to work inside. If that proves possible, the waste will gradually be removed and extinguished outside, because it will continue to smoulder for days."

Fire safety experts will now carry out technical investigations, after which the cause of the major fire is expected to be established.