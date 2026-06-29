Burgas Municipality Introduces Fire Prevention Measures During Peak Wildfire Season

Burgas Municipality is implementing preventive measures against wildfires during the peak of the fire-risk season. In areas identified as having the highest risk, mineralised firebreak strips are being created and restored to limit the spread of fires and protect populated areas.

The strips are six metres wide, with all vegetation removed down to the mineral soil layer. They will be established around the town of Balgarevo, the districts of Banovo, Rudnik and Cherno More, the Ostrecitsa villa zone, the Mineral Baths area, as well as in the land areas of the villages of Izvorishte and Miroliubovo. The locations have been selected based on fires that have occurred in previous years.

The municipality also reminds property owners that they must clear dry grass and shrub vegetation by 30 June. After the deadline expires, inspections will begin, and administrative penalties will be imposed in cases of non-compliance.