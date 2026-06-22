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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Campaign Launched to Raise Awareness of Prevention and Risks Associated with Illegal Migration

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Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
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започва кампания превенция рисковете свързани нелегалната миграция

An information campaign entitled “Make the Change”, aimed at preventing and raising awareness of the risks associated with illegal migration, has been launched in Sofia.

The initiative has been organised by the General Directorate Border Police, the National Crime Agency and the British Embassy Sofia.

As part of the campaign, 258 billboards will be installed.

Nathaniel Copsey, the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Bulgaria:

“We have already demonstrated how strong we can be when we work together. Government, law enforcement agencies, businesses and members of the public share a common responsibility. Together, we can prevent exploitation and save lives.”

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