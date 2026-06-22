Chinese National Remanded in Custody over Alleged Offence Against the Republic

A Chinese national has been remanded in custody in connection with an alleged offence against the Republic, the Prosecutor's Office announced.

On 19 June, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office charged the Chinese citizen with attempting, between an unspecified date in July 2025 and 18 June 2026 in Sofia, to obtain information constituting a state secret with the intention of passing it to a foreign state. According to prosecutors, the alleged offence remained incomplete due to circumstances beyond the suspect’s control.

The pre-trial proceedings were initiated on 18 June 2026 following a report submitted by State Agency for National Security (SANS).

On 21 June, the court imposed the strictest measure of restraint, remanding the accused in custody. The court held that there was sufficient evidence linking the defendant to the alleged offence and that there was a risk of absconding.

The ruling is not final and may be appealed before the Sofia Court of Appeal.

The investigation is ongoing.