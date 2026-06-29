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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Code Yellow Weather Alert Issued Across Bulgaria as Temperatures Set to Reach 40C in Some Places

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Чете се за: 03:07 мин.
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Code yellow weather alert for dangerously high temperatures has been issued across the whole of Bulgaria today, June 29, with temperatures expected to reach 39C to 40C in parts of the country. South-western Bulgaria is once again forecast to be among the hottest regions.

Today's forecast predicts temperatures of 37C in Blagoevgrad and 39C in Sandanski. Northern Bulgaria is also expected to experience intense heat, with temperatures in Ruse forecast to reach 39C.

In an effort to help people cope with the extreme temperatures, volunteers from the Bulgarian Red Cross in Ruse have begun distributing free bottled mineral water. Medical staff are also offering blood pressure checks.

Doctors' main advice is for people to avoid going outdoors, where possible, between 12:00 and 18:00.

In Blagoevgrad, one way residents are seeking relief from the heat is by bathing in the Bistritsa River. Since early this morning, people have been swimming in its waters. Emergency medical teams have responded to numerous heat-related call-outs over the past week, not only in Blagoevgrad but across south-western Bulgaria.

"We received around 30 call-outs last week involving patients suffering from the effects of the heat," said Dr Hristo Atanasov, head of the Blagoevgrad branch of the Centre for Emergency Medical Care.

"I would say this is normal weather for the end of June. If the humidity is high, however, the heat feels much more intense," said Emilia Petranova, a meteorologist at the Executive Agency for Exploration and Maintenance of the Danube River in Ruse.

"In Sandanski, from the Kresna Gorge southwards, the climate is closer to that of Greece than Bulgaria," said Venko Shopski, a hydrometeorological observer in Blagoevgrad.

In an effort to prevent wildfires similar to those seen last year, all municipalities in south-western Bulgaria have introduced bans on lighting open fires and burning dry branches and shrubs.


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