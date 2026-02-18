БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Издирват екипаж на риболовен кораб между Созопол и Приморско
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
Вижте кои са министрите в кабинета "Гюров"
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Обявиха неучебен ден във всички училища в община Руен
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Лошото време остави села без ток в Поморие, обявиха...
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас...
Чете се за: 01:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Complicated Winter Situation in Shumen, Power Cuts Affect Five Villages

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
усложнена зимна обстановка шуменско пет населени места без ток
Снимка: БТА

More than 30 snow-clearing machines are currently operating in the Shumen Municipality. Teams from Avtomagistrali – Shumen AD and the municipal enterprise “Blagoustroystvo i Komunalno Stopanstvo” are prioritising areas around schools, social and healthcare institutions, and key streets. Smaller, hand-operated snowploughs are treating pedestrian areas, while larger vehicles cover the entire road network. Roads are being cleared, but new snowdrifts continue to form. At present, all roads remain passable under winter conditions.

Power outages affect the villages of Ivanski, Salmanovo, Tsarev Brod, and the Shumen neighbourhoods of Makak and Divdyadovo. Experts from the municipality’s Defence and Mobilisation Unit are maintaining contact with Energo-Pro to monitor repairs.

Because of the power cuts at 06:00, school bus drivers were instructed not to operate their routes, with parents and school staff informed. The measure was taken both due to the inability to heat classrooms and prepare food, and the challenging winter conditions.

Roads are being treated against icing with materials including calcium chloride and other agents effective down to –50°C, which are less damaging to surfaces. No reports of people in need of emergency shelter have been received in the past 24 hours. The municipality’s Emergency Operations Group will meet again around midday to review the situation.

Roads in Shumen district restricted on routes towards Razgrad and Burgas.

Source: BTA


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
3
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Новото служебно правителство: Андрей Гюров представя кабинета си
4
Новото служебно правителство: Андрей Гюров представя кабинета си
Следите на Калушев в с. Гинци: Къщата на изчезналия Деян Илиев в селото е празна
5
Следите на Калушев в с. Гинци: Къщата на изчезналия Деян Илиев в...
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
6
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...

Най-четени

Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на столичната "Топлофикация"
1
Ивайло Калушев се интересувал от ПВУ и от приватизацията на...
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за самоубийство
2
Майката на Калушев: Ивайло никога не е говорил директно за...
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите не могат да се сведат до една версия
3
Психологът Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан": Мотивите...
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в частното училище край София
4
Красимир Вълчев: Ивайло Калушев е изнесъл лекция само веднъж в...
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
5
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава, производството намалява
6
От началото на годината: Потреблението на ток се увеличава,...

More from: Bulgaria

Political Reactions to the Line-Up of the Caretaker Government
Political Reactions to the Line-Up of the Caretaker Government
Five-Year-Old Child Died and Woman Is in Life-Threatening Condition Following a Crash in Vidin Region Five-Year-Old Child Died and Woman Is in Life-Threatening Condition Following a Crash in Vidin Region
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Search Underway for Fishing Vessel Crew Between Sozopol and Primorsko Search Underway for Fishing Vessel Crew Between Sozopol and Primorsko
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Mountain Rescue Service Issued a Warning of High Avalanche Risk on Vitosha Mountain Mountain Rescue Service Issued a Warning of High Avalanche Risk on Vitosha Mountain
Чете се за: 00:55 мин.
Pass of the Republic Temporarily Closed to Traffic Pass of the Republic Temporarily Closed to Traffic
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
Due to Heavy Snowfall, Non-School Day Declared for Pupils in Dobrich, Tutrakan and Razgrad District Due to Heavy Snowfall, Non-School Day Declared for Pupils in Dobrich, Tutrakan and Razgrad District
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.

Водещи новини

Президентът Илияна Йотова одобри предложения от Андрей Гюров кабинет
Президентът Илияна Йотова одобри предложения от Андрей Гюров кабинет
Чете се за: 06:20 мин.
У нас
Новият служебен кабинет: Кои са министрите в правителството на Андрей Гюров? Новият служебен кабинет: Кои са министрите в правителството на Андрей Гюров?
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
Политически реакции за състава на служебното правителство Политически реакции за състава на служебното правителство
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Издирват екипаж на риболовен кораб между Созопол и Приморско Издирват екипаж на риболовен кораб между Созопол и Приморско
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Случаят "Петрохан": Полицията и прокуратурата изнесоха...
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
У нас
Бедствено положение е обявено на територията на община Смолян, без...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
"Лекс.бг": Продължават съдебните производства във връзка...
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
У нас
Отбелязваме 153 години от гибелта на Васил Левски
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ