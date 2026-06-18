Crash into an Electric Pole: Five Underage Boys Injured in a Road Accident in Gorna Oryahovitsa

A serious road accident involving five injured children occurred in Gorna Oryahovitsa last night. The vehicle was being driven by a 15-year-old boy who had taken his father’s car. Two of the children are in a critical condition and were therefore transferred to the Pirogov Emergency Hospital in Sofia.

Four of the injured boys were admitted to the Veliko Tarnovo hospital last night. Two of them are in serious, life-threatening condition and were transported by two helicopters to Pirogov Hospital in Sofia. The first air ambulance took off from Veliko Tarnovo around 10:30 a.m., and a second second helicopter was due to land shortly afterwards to transport the 15-year-old boy. The other two injured children remain in the neurosurgery department of the Veliko Tarnovo Hospital.

Our team managed to speak with the grandmother of one of the children:

BNT: Had the children taken the car before?

Grandmother: I don’t know, I wasn’t there, I know nothing.

BNT: What are the doctors telling you?

Grandmother: The doctors aren’t saying anything.

BNT: How old is Mitko?

Grandmother: He is 15.

BNT: Was he driving the car?

Grandmother: Well, I don’t know who was driving, I don’t know…

The accident occurred on one of the small streets in the “Garata” district of Gorna Oryahovitsa at around 1:30 a.m. Neighbours, however, say that it is not the first time that minors have been practising their driving skills there late at night.

“What I saw was the boy trapped inside — the driver covered in blood, and one person on the back seat unconscious and covered in blood.”

BNT: What did you hear?

“A loud bang. A very loud bang. A loud crash and a flash of light… and then the power went out.”

“It seems to be quite a common practice for youngsters to drive their fathers’ cars around at night on the smaller streets. There’s no police presence. They practise and learn how to drive. The problem lies with the parents. Hopefully this will serve as a lesson to others after this accident.”

Photos: BNT

According to initial information, the boy who was behind the wheel had taken the key to his grandfather’s car without permission. The District Prosecutor’s Office announced that pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in connection with the case.