Customs Officers at Kapitan Andreevo Border Crossing Seize Over 5kg of Gold Jewellery Worth More Than €700,000

Customs officers at the Kapitan Andreevo border checkpoint have uncovered more than 5 kilogrammes of smuggled gold jewellery during an inspection of a passenger car entering the country from Turkey.

On 14 June 2026 at around 06:45, a car with Romanian registration arrived at the checkpoint. The vehicle was carrying the driver, a Romanian citizen, and a woman of Romanian nationality of Syrian origin, travelling with her 4-year-old child. They told customs officers that they had nothing to declare.

Following a risk analysis, the vehicle was selected for a thorough inspection. During the checks, a total of six packages containing yellow metal items were discovered – including rings, pendants, bracelets, earrings, necklaces and chains.

Five of the packages were found in the woman’s handbag and on her body, while she had concealed the sixth package by sitting on it. According to an expert assessment, the jewellery consists of 21-carat gold with a total weight of 5.170 kg and an estimated value of €703,120.

The items have been seized. A pre-trial investigation has been launched by a customs investigating inspector under the supervision of the District Prosecutor’s Office in Haskovo.





