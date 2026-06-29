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ИЗВЕСТИЯ

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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Danube Bridge Repairs at Ruse Completed, Two-Way Traffic Resumes

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Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
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ремонта дунав мост русе пускат двупосочното движение

Two-way traffic on the repaired lane of the Danube Bridge at Ruse will be restored at around 10:00 local time on 30 June. The change will apply to all types of vehicles, with final works on the last closed section expected to be completed today.

Work on the project will continue on the bridge's substructure, including its supports and steel framework, without affecting road traffic, the Road Infrastructure Agency said. All construction works are expected to be completed by September.

The repairs of the 1.057-kilometre Bulgarian section of the Danube Bridge began on 10 July 2024, with the works carried out in six stages. Since the bridge entered service 70 years ago, in 1954, it has never undergone a major repair.

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