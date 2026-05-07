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“Democratic Bulgaria” and “Vazrazhdane” Propose Anti-Crisis Measures to Addrres Inflation and Rising Fuel Prices

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Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
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Opposition parties “Democratic Bulgaria” and “Vazrazhdane” have proposed a set of anti-crisis measures aimed at tackling inflation and high fuel prices.

“Democratic Bulgaria” has submitted a total of 11 proposals to the National Assembly. Some of them include incentives for public transport and rail services, support for bus transport, as well as continuous monitoring of fuel reserves.

“Vazrazhdane” has also submitted a package of measures, proposing that the Council of Ministers seek exemptions from restrictions on oil imports from Russia. The party also insists that the government should be authorised to allow “Lukoil” to directly negotiate imports and purchases of petroleum products from Russia.

Martin Dimitrov, from “Democratic Bulgaria”: “Encouraging remote work, starting with the public sector. The National Revenue Agency should continue monitoring petrol stations under the Euro law. Following the German model, we propose that any price change at petrol stations should be publicly disclosed.”

Petar Petrov, from “Vazrazhdane”:“We are introducing an obligation for the Council of Ministers to submit a report to Parliament every six months on the effect of the current restrictive measures and bans. The goal is to achieve cheaper fuels in Bulgaria — for businesses, for citizens, for people in need.”

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