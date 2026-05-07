“Democratic Bulgaria” and “Vazrazhdane” Propose Anti-Crisis Measures to Addrres Inflation and Rising Fuel Prices

Opposition parties “Democratic Bulgaria” and “Vazrazhdane” have proposed a set of anti-crisis measures aimed at tackling inflation and high fuel prices.

“Democratic Bulgaria” has submitted a total of 11 proposals to the National Assembly. Some of them include incentives for public transport and rail services, support for bus transport, as well as continuous monitoring of fuel reserves.

“Vazrazhdane” has also submitted a package of measures, proposing that the Council of Ministers seek exemptions from restrictions on oil imports from Russia. The party also insists that the government should be authorised to allow “Lukoil” to directly negotiate imports and purchases of petroleum products from Russia.