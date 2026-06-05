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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Draft Budget for 2026 Will Be Submitted by the End of June, Finance Minister Said

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Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
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внасят проектобюджета 2026 края юни съобщи гълъб донев
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The draft Budget for 2026 will be submitted by the end of June, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev said during a Question Time parliamentary oversight session on June 5.

He also announced that the European Commission will firmly continue the procedure to place Bulgaria under an excessive deficit procedure. Mr Donev noted that a European Commission mission held meetings yesterday with representatives of several ministries regarding the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan, macroeconomic imbalances and the state of the public finances.

According to the minister, the procedure was initiated following an assessment of net expenditure for 2025, with the calculations of the Ministry of Finance and those of the European Commission differing in part.

Minister Donev explained that the discrepancy arose because the caretaker government failed to submit the report on the state of the public finances by the 30 April deadline, leaving the Commission with data only for 2025.


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