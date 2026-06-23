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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Driver Injured in Head-On Collision on Svishtov–Vardim Road Dies in Hospital

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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почина шофьорът пострадал катастрофата пътя свищов село вардим
Снимка: БТА

The driver injured in a road collision on the Svishtov–Vardim road has died, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior in Veliko Tarnovo has announced.

The accident occurred on Monday at around 19:30 local time on the road between Svishtov and the village of Vardim. According to preliminary information, a car driven by a 28-year-old man from Vardim, travelling from the Danube town towards the village, collided head-on with an oncoming vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man from Svishtov.

The older driver sustained multiple injuries and was initially taken to the Emergency Medical Centre in Svishtov. He was subsequently transferred to a hospital in Pleven, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are still being investigated.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

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