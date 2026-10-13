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European Commission Condemns Latest Drone Attacks in the Black Sea

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Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
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европейската комисия обособява звено бързи оценки обстановката сферата сигурността

The European Commission has strongly condemned drone attacks against merchant ships off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Black Sea had become another front in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and that the attacks were endangering the lives of crews and threatening security in the region.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Moscow of deliberately disregarding civilian lives and called on Kyiv’s partners to increase pressure and tighten sanctions against Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that he had spoken by telephone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Rutte also said the Alliance had already strengthened its eastern flank but would do more if necessary.


Mark Rutte, NATO Secretary General: “I spoke with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev about the latest attacks on merchant ships in the Black Sea. NATO will continue to work closely with our allies in the Black Sea. We have already strengthened our position on the eastern flank and will continue to monitor security and adjust our deterrence and defence posture as necessary.”


Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission: “The Black Sea has become another front in the escalation of Russia’s war in Ukraine. This is unacceptable. I strongly condemn the drone attacks against merchant ships near the Bulgarian coast. They put the lives of crew members in mortal danger and threaten security in the Black Sea. We stand with Bulgaria and thank the rescue teams for their swift response. Those responsible must be held accountable.”


Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister: “The latest Russian attack on a merchant ship near Bulgarian territorial waters, in which Ukrainian and Azerbaijani citizens were injured, once again shows that Moscow deliberately disregards civilian lives and security in the Black Sea. We call on our partners to increase pressure on Russia, tighten sanctions and take decisive action to ensure that it is held accountable, as well as to protect freedom of navigation. The Black Sea is crucial to global food security. Russia is carrying out attacks there to use hunger as a weapon and hold the world hostage. These actions must be met with force.”

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