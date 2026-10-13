European Commission Condemns Latest Drone Attacks in the Black Sea

The European Commission has strongly condemned drone attacks against merchant ships off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the Black Sea had become another front in Russia’s war against Ukraine, and that the attacks were endangering the lives of crews and threatening security in the region.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha accused Moscow of deliberately disregarding civilian lives and called on Kyiv’s partners to increase pressure and tighten sanctions against Russia.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed that he had spoken by telephone with Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev. Rutte also said the Alliance had already strengthened its eastern flank but would do more if necessary.