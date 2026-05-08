European Commission President Congratulates Rumen Radev on Taking Office as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen has congratulated Rumen Radev on assuming office as Bulgaria’s Prime Minister, in a post on the social media platform X on May 8.

In her message, von der Leyen highlighted the importance of joint European priorities in a period of significant geopolitical change.

"At a time of profound geopolitical change, we have a strong agenda to work on, from security and defence to jobs, competitiveness and energy independence. Together we move forward, for Bulgaria and for Europe," Ursula von der Leyen wrote.

Her statement underscores continued cooperation between Bulgaria and the European Union on key policy areas, including security, economic development and energy strategy.





