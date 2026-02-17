БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia Accuses Four Over Fraudulent Disability Employment Claims

The total funds received by two companies amounted to €42,621

The European Public Prosecutor's Office in Sofia has filed charges against four suspects accused of fraudulently obtaining employment benefits for people with disabilities.

According to the investigation, two companies were registered for the sole purpose of participating in an EU programme funded by the European Social Fund (ESF) aimed at integrating people with long-term disabilities into the labour market and promoting their social inclusion. Evidence indicates the defendants had no intention of conducting genuine business activity or providing employment for the target groups. Instead, the scheme was reportedly designed to unlawfully obtain EU funds intended for the salaries of fictitious employees.

With the assistance of an accomplice, three company directors falsely certified that they had employed individuals from the target groups, while in reality no such work took place. The suspects also allegedly requested that the “employees” return more than half of their salaries in cash, leaving no trace of the fraud.

The total funds received by the two companies amounted to €42,621 (83,359 leva).

If found guilty, the defendants face prison sentences of two to eight years.

