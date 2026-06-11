Exercise “Black Sea 2026” Concludes (PHOTOS)

The maritime phase of the tactical exercise “Black Sea 2026”, conducted by the Flotilla of Combat and Auxiliary Ships, has come to an end.

Tactical formations from the flotilla carried out exercises and training activities both independently and jointly with other units of the Bulgarian Navy.

The flotilla’s command focused its efforts on improving the planning, command and control of subordinate forces during the execution of assigned tasks. As part of the exercise, the certification and evaluation process of the Resolute-class vessels in accordance with NATO standards was successfully completed.

Countering maritime and aerial drones was among the key elements of the “Black Sea 2026” exercise. The protection of commercial shipping and the safeguarding of security within Bulgaria’s maritime areas remained at the centre of the training programme.

The exercise contributed to enhancing the operational interoperability of participating units and improving their readiness to carry out missions related to the protection of Bulgaria’s maritime borders and national interests in the Black Sea.

Photos: BNT



