Explosion in Apartment in Plovdiv after Gas Cylinder Leak

A gas cylinder leak triggered an explosion in a flat in Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv late this morning, August 21. The incident occurred around 11:30 a.m. on the fifth floor of a building on "Mladezhka" Street, the Regional Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection reported.

Fire fighting crews arriving at the scene quickly extinguished the flames. The owner of the apartment, an 80-year-old woman, sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for examination due to the risk of inhaling hot gases.

No other apartments in the block were affected by the blast, though the windows of the woman’s flat were blown out.