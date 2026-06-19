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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Fifth Edition of the Lavender Festival Has Begun in Chirpan

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започна петото издание фестивала лавандулата чирпан
Снимка: BTA/archive

The scent of lavender is once again filling the air in Chirpan. From today until 21 June, the town is hosting the fifth edition of the International Lavender Festival 2026 – one of the summer’s most colourful and fragrant events.

Held under the patronage of the Ministry of Tourism, Chirpan, Sredno Gradishte and Rupkite are welcoming visitors from near and far with a rich cultural programme, local traditions and unforgettable experiences.

The festival began with a festive parade and an official ceremony in Saedinenie Square, while the musical celebrations continue with a concert by the Vidin Sinfonietta, featuring special performances by Orlin Goranov, Margarita Hranova and the talented children of Chirpan.

Throughout the festival weekend, visitors will be able to enjoy tastings, attractions, stage performances and cultural encounters with representatives from Ecuador, China, India, Vietnam and Armenia.


Source: BNR

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