БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
И.ф. главен прокурор подписа искане за екстрадицията на...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Аларма на МКС: НАСА нареди евакуационна готовност заради...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
"Кръстена от Ванга" измами възрастна жена в...
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Марихуана за 4 милиона евро задържаха на "Дунав...
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
МВР има данни накъде се придвижва Олег Невзоров
Чете се за: 04:05 мин.
Премиерът Радев: Процедурата по свръхдефицит е оценка за...
Чете се за: 02:30 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Finance Minister Galab Donev: European Commission to Continue Excessive Deficit Procedure Against Bulgaria

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 05:37 мин.
EN
Запази
Гълъб Донев, НС
Снимка: BTA

The European Commission will firmly continue with the procedure to declare Bulgaria in excessive deficit. The government will submit the new budget to Parliament for debate by the end of June.

This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Galab Donev during a Question Time and parliamentary oversight session on June 5.

The government's ambition is to produce a budget for the remaining six months of the year that comes as close as possible to a 3% deficit. However, given the limited timeframe, Mr Donev warned against expecting miracles. The budget will include long-term measures rather than short-term accounting adjustments, which he said had been the practice of previous administrations, in order to achieve the fiscal targets.

Yesterday, a European Commission mission held meetings with representatives from several ministries concerning macroeconomic imbalances, the state of public finances, and the implementation of the Recovery and Resilience Plan. There has been no change in Brussels' position, Donev announced.

Galab Donev, Finance Minister:
"The Commission will firmly proceed with the procedure to declare Bulgaria in excessive deficit for 2025. This procedure was initiated following the Commission's assessment of net expenditure for 2025."

However, it has emerged that the European Commission's projected deficit figures for 2026 and 2027 differ from those of the Ministry of Finance. Minister Donev acknowledged the discrepancy, explaining that the caretaker government had not submitted updated data to Brussels.

Galab Donev, Finance Minister:
"According to the Commission's calculations, Bulgaria's deficit will stand at 4.1% in 2026 and 4.3% of GDP in 2027."

And he announced what specific measures the European Commission will ask Bulgaria to take.

Galab Donev, Finance Minister:
"One of the measures – and what the Commission made clear it will request following yesterday's discussions – is that net expenditure should be reduced by 0.5% of GDP, alongside spending restraint and a review of the structure of expenditure in our budget."

He also announced that the government would have the draft of the new budget ready by the end of the month.

Galab Donev, Finance Minister:
"The Ministry of Finance and, accordingly, the Council of Ministers are aiming to submit the draft budget by the end of June for consideration by the National Assembly. Our objective is to achieve the lowest possible budget deficit, as close as possible to 3%, though how far above that level it may be will depend on the final calculations."

The draft budget will include a contingency buffer with anti-crisis measures aimed at protecting businesses and citizens from the economic consequences of the war in the Middle East.

Photos by BTA

Deputy Prime Minister Atanas Pekanov reported progress in securing the final tranches under the Recovery and Resilience Plan. However, the situation is less positive when it comes to funding under the Just Transition Plan.

Atanas Pekanov, Deputy Prime Minister:
"The issue of the Just Transition Fund is particularly challenging. There have been significant delays. So far, only 40% of the funding has been contracted and just 7.5% has actually been disbursed. This is a fund worth €1.1 billion, available to Bulgaria specifically to create new jobs and opportunities for people in the coal-mining regions, so that their future livelihoods are not put at risk."




Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
1
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...
Азербайджан спечели европейското първенство по минифутбол (ОБЗОР)
2
Азербайджан спечели европейското първенство по минифутбол (ОБЗОР)
Аферата „Баба Алино“: Регионалният министър пред депутатите по казуса с незаконния град
3
Аферата „Баба Алино“: Регионалният министър пред...
След проливните дъждове: Частично бедствено положение в Дългопол и Вълчи дол
4
След проливните дъждове: Частично бедствено положение в Дългопол и...
Проверяват още райони във Варна след разкритията за "незаконния град"
5
Проверяват още райони във Варна след разкритията за...
Божидар Саръбоюков спечели първото място в скока на дължина на Диамантената лига в Рим
6
Божидар Саръбоюков спечели първото място в скока на дължина на...

Най-четени

Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
1
Почина журналистът и депутат Любен Дилов-син
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при катастрофа на Северната тангента в София
2
Осъдиха на 4 години затвор мъжа, причинил смъртта на полицай при...
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
3
14-годишно момче е открито мъртво в дома си в село Изгрев
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети, тел и други отпадъци, установиха учени
4
Птиците започват да използват в ухажванията си стъклени предмети,...
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
5
БНТ почита паметта на Любен Дилов-син
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно първенство по футбол 2026
6
Програма на БНТ за излъчването на мачовете от ФИФА световно...

More from: Politics

PM Rumen Radev: EU Enlargement Should Be Based on Merit
PM Rumen Radev: EU Enlargement Should Be Based on Merit
PM Radev: The Excessive Deficit Procedure is an Assessment for the Previous Governments, which Maintained 3% Deficit with "Budget Juggling" PM Radev: The Excessive Deficit Procedure is an Assessment for the Previous Governments, which Maintained 3% Deficit with "Budget Juggling"
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
President Iotova Issued Decree Appointing Georgi Vodenski as Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan President Iotova Issued Decree Appointing Georgi Vodenski as Ambassador to Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
"Fair Value": New Package of Measures Against High Food Prices Being Prepared by the Government "Fair Value": New Package of Measures Against High Food Prices Being Prepared by the Government
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
Draft Budget for 2026 Will Be Submitted by the End of June, Finance Minister Said Draft Budget for 2026 Will Be Submitted by the End of June, Finance Minister Said
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Meeting between Rumen Radev and Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Work Is Underway to Increase the Capacity of Bulgaria–Greece Gas Interconnector Meeting between Rumen Radev and Kyriakos Mitsotakis: Work Is Underway to Increase the Capacity of Bulgaria–Greece Gas Interconnector
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.

Водещи новини

Процедурата по свръхдефицит: Властта с мерки за ограничаване на разходите
Процедурата по свръхдефицит: Властта с мерки за ограничаване на...
Чете се за: 05:12 мин.
У нас
И.ф. главен прокурор подписа искане за екстрадицията на Стоян Мавродиев И.ф. главен прокурор подписа искане за екстрадицията на Стоян Мавродиев
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
У нас
Трагедия в Мъглиж: 14-годишно дете се удави след скок в реката Трагедия в Мъглиж: 14-годишно дете се удави след скок в реката
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
У нас
Министър Петрова: Установихме критично забавяне на реформите в енергетиката Министър Петрова: Установихме критично забавяне на реформите в енергетиката
Чете се за: 05:30 мин.
У нас
Иззети са над 5 кг марихуана и около 400 дози дрога при спецакция в...
Чете се за: 02:12 мин.
У нас
Аларма на МКС: НАСА нареди евакуационна готовност заради теч на въздух
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Още
"Кръстена от Ванга" измами възрастна жена в Монтана
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
У нас
Село Тича след пороя: Хората останаха без покъщнина, бременна жена...
Чете се за: 03:12 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ