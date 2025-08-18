БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
First Successes for Bulgarian Team at the World Transplant Games in Dresden

от БНТ
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Sergey Bilalov from Sofia ran 5 km in 21 minutes and 20 seconds

The Bulgarian team achieved its first successes at the World Transplant Games in Dresden. A Bulgarian athlete ranked among the top eight in the 5-kilometre race, which featured 33 competitors.

Sergey Bilalov from Sofia, who has undergone a liver transplant and is taking part in the World Transplant Games for the first time, completed the 5 km distance in 21 minutes and 20 seconds, securing eighth place.

Meanwhile, Vladimir Katoshev, who has received a kidney transplant, reached the quarter-finals of the table tennis tournament.

