Floods in Elenite and Tsarevo Caused by Mix of Natural Factors and Construction in Violation of Legal Requirements, Environment Minister Says

Чете се за: 06:30 мин.
Елените
Снимка: BGNES

The results of the inspections carried out after the floods in Elenite and Tsarevo show that the disaster was caused by a combination of natural factors, human intervention, construction activity and failures to comply with the procedures referred to in the law.

This was announced by the Minister of Environment and Water, Manol Genov, on November 19.

How many of the inspected river sections along the Black Sea coast show violations?

The flash floods that struck the seaside holiday resort of Elenite and the town of Tsarevo were the result of a combination of natural conditions, human interference, overdevelopment and breaches of statutory procedures.

Presenting the findings of inspections across the Southern and Northern Black Sea coastlines, Minister Genov said that violations had been identified in 27% of all river sections reviewed. The most serious cases were found in urbanised zones such as Sveti Vlas, Elenite, Tsarevo, Sunny Beach and Varna.

Two months after the floodings, inspections and clean-up efforts in Elenite are still ongoing.

Following an order by Minister Genov, 27 case files have been opened in relation to the situation in Elenite.

Manol Genov, Minister of Environment and Water:
“There is not a single authorisation issued by the Ministry of Environment and Water that contradicts the law. All decisions were taken at municipal level.”

Regarding the “Negresco” hotel in Elenite, the minister pointed out that the law draws a clear distinction.

Manol Genov, Minister of Environment and Water:
“Covering a riverbed is not prohibited by law, but constructing a building on top of it is absolutely unacceptable and wholly outside any regulations or legal provisions.”

The Ministry of Environment and Water has informed the Ministry of Regional Development that a river flows through the area, but responsibility for construction controls lies with other institutions.

The river’s course beneath the complex remains hidden. It can only be seen through a single shaft showing water draining into an underground channel located beneath the aquapark built above it.

The Basin Directorate stated that it had never been notified about the permit issued for the construction of Hotel “Negresco”.

Eng. Yavor Dimitrov, Director of the Black Sea Basin Directorate:
“We identified the correction of the watercourse and the laying of the hotel’s foundations back in 2008. The regulation requiring us to issue a mandatory opinion was amended in 2011, which is likely why the directorate did not issue a formal opinion for this specific site. At that time, however, we carried out all actions within our competence and informed the relevant authorities.”

Property owners at “Negresco” insist that they possess all the required documents and permits for the building — but claim they were unaware of the river.

Dragomir Apostolov, apartment owner in Hotel “Negresco”:
“We checked the construction papers. Everything was in order. The building was legalised. But we had no idea about any river, riverbed or collector.”

Mihail, property owner in the Elenite resort:
“It’s pure mafia! Back in the 1990s everything was built for money. People paid huge sums, and now they’re told everything is illegal. How is that possible?”

Dinko Enchev, property owner:
“The very body that legalised these buildings cannot now claim they are illegal — whether it’s the state, the municipality or the construction control authority.”

And while some continue inspecting and others continue clearing debris two months after the flash floods, residents are still waiting for an answer to the question: Who is responsible?

After the Floods in 'Elenite' Resort: Inspections along Bulgaria’s Black Sea Coast Reveal Nuhttps://bntnews.bg/news/after-the-floods-in-39elenite-39-resort-inspections-along-bulgaria%E2%80%99s-black-sea-coast-reveal-numerous-violations-1362997news.htmlmerous Violations

After the Flash Floods in Elenite: Will the Illegal Buildings Be Demolished?

