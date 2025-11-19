Police Step Up Checks as Winter Tyre Rules Take Effect

For the past four days, a mandatory requirement has been in force obliging all vehicles to be fitted with winter tyres, and police checks have been stepped up as part of the nationwide “Winter” operation.

Speaking to the BNT programme 'The Day Begins' on Movember 19, Chief Inspector Petko Kamburov, head of Traffic Police in Varna, explained:

“The law stipulates that motor vehicles should be equipped either with tyres designed for winter conditions or with tyres that have a tread depth of no less than 4 millimetres. Inspections in this regard have been intensified and, encouragingly, we are seeing drivers becoming increasingly responsible each year. Over the four-day period since the rule came into force, we have recorded only two violations,” Inspector Kamburov said.

In connection with the fact that one of the longest police chases in history took place in Varna and the Ministry of Interior officers chased a drunk driver for nearly 100 kilometres, Insp. Kamburov commented:

“The alert was received by the duty operations centre of the regional police directorate. Two units from Provadia were immediately dispatched and began pursuing the vehicle. Given the terrain and the high speed at which it was travelling, officers deemed it too dangerous to use forced-stop techniques, as this would have posed a serious risk to the driver and his passenger. The pursuit continued into the Shumen region, along the Hemus motorway, where speeds at times reached 200 km/h. It ended near the village of Yagnilo, where the driver crashed without assistance. Only material damage was sustained; neither the driver nor the passenger was injured.”

A breathalyser test registered 2.29 parts per thousand of alcohol in the driver’s blood, while the drug test returned negative.

Blood samples have been taken to determine the exact alcohol concentration. “Our colleagues acted with exceptional professionalism. They undergo precisely this type of training during the annual service programme — ensuring that they respond in the safest and most effective way to protect the lives of the pursued individuals and other road users. In this case, they performed their duties impeccably,” Kamburov said.

Two pre-trial proceedings have been initiated: one for driving under the influence of alcohol and another for deliberately obstructing police officers in the performance of their duties. The vehicle has been confiscated.

In Varna yesterday, another “record-breaking” driver was detained — this time with more than 4 parts per thousand of alcohol.

“At around 4:30 p.m. in the Vladislavovo district, a patrol unit conducting linear control noticed a vehicle moving erratically. Officers stopped the car, tested the driver for alcohol, and the result was 4.85 parts per thousand. The driver was detained and fast-track proceedings have been launched.”

