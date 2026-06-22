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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Five More Retail Chains Join National ‘Basket of Care’ Initiative

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Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
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Five additional retail chains are joining the national “Basket of Care” initiative in support of consumers and Bulgarian producers, the government press office announced on June 22.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rumen Radev announced the launch of a strategic partnership between retail chains and the government aimed at ensuring stability, predictability and social responsibility towards Bulgarian citizens during a period of economic pressure and inflation.

The initiative is planned to run for a minimum of six months and provides for discounts of at least 15% off the regular retail price of essential goods.

Under the scheme, participating retailers commit to offering selected staple products at reduced prices in an effort to ease pressure on household budgets.

At the launch of the project, eight retail chains joined the initiative on a voluntary basis.

One of the key priorities of the national “Basket of Care” programme is also to encourage Bulgarian production by promoting the inclusion of products from domestic farmers and food processors in the selected consumer basket.

Separately, Plamen Abrovski stated: “I will not allow anyone to undermine the ‘Basket of Care’ initiative.”

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