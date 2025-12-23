Flu Season: Rising Infection Rates in Bulgaria – When Can We Expect the Peak?

The number of flu cases in Bulgaria is increasing, with several regions already reaching epidemic levels. Although the first positive samples appeared earlier than usual this year, a significant rise in cases compared to the same period last year is only now being observed. Health experts stress that it is still not too late to get vaccinated.

The highest number of flu cases has been recorded in Pernik, with a significant share of positive samples also reported in Gabrovo and Varna. The average flu incidence nationwide now stands at 1,112 cases per 10,000 people, marking an increase compared to the previous week.

The peak of the flu wave is expected in January.

In Western countries, the current outbreak has been dubbed the “super flu.” The dominant strain this season is H3N2, subtype K, which has undergone several mutations in recent months. These changes are believed to be the reason health authorities expect a stronger flu wave this winter.

Prof. Neli Korsun, National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases:

“These mutations represent changes in amino acids compared to the vaccine virus. In Bulgaria, we have identified many viruses of this type, and our isolates are currently being sequenced to determine whether they belong to the same genotype responsible for the high incidence across Europe.” Prof. Iva Hristova, National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, added:

“A stronger wave can definitely be expected, especially considering the situation in the United States and the United Kingdom, where infection rates and hospitalizations are significantly higher than last year.”

At Sofia’s pediatric hospital “Prof. Ivan Mitev,” children with flu are treated in isolation wards. While cases are still relatively few, the hospital mainly admits more complicated cases, particularly children with underlying conditions.

Dr. Natalia Gabrovska, head of the Pulmonology Clinic, noted:

“We are already seeing an increase in flu cases. We expect the peak in January, especially after the holidays, when both children and adults gather more frequently.”

Despite the mutations, vaccines continue to offer protection, particularly against severe illness. Doctors point out that flu is hard to confuse with other respiratory infections, as symptoms develop rapidly—often within hours.

Typical symptoms include high fever, cough, severe fatigue, and muscle and joint pain.





