БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Flu Season: Rising Infection Rates in Bulgaria – When Can We Expect the Peak?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:57 мин.
EN
Запази

Most cases reported in Pernik disctrict

грипната вълна обхвана половин българия

The number of flu cases in Bulgaria is increasing, with several regions already reaching epidemic levels. Although the first positive samples appeared earlier than usual this year, a significant rise in cases compared to the same period last year is only now being observed. Health experts stress that it is still not too late to get vaccinated.

The highest number of flu cases has been recorded in Pernik, with a significant share of positive samples also reported in Gabrovo and Varna. The average flu incidence nationwide now stands at 1,112 cases per 10,000 people, marking an increase compared to the previous week.

The peak of the flu wave is expected in January.

In Western countries, the current outbreak has been dubbed the “super flu.” The dominant strain this season is H3N2, subtype K, which has undergone several mutations in recent months. These changes are believed to be the reason health authorities expect a stronger flu wave this winter.

Prof. Neli Korsun, National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases:
“These mutations represent changes in amino acids compared to the vaccine virus. In Bulgaria, we have identified many viruses of this type, and our isolates are currently being sequenced to determine whether they belong to the same genotype responsible for the high incidence across Europe.”

Prof. Iva Hristova, National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, added:
“A stronger wave can definitely be expected, especially considering the situation in the United States and the United Kingdom, where infection rates and hospitalizations are significantly higher than last year.”

At Sofia’s pediatric hospital “Prof. Ivan Mitev,” children with flu are treated in isolation wards. While cases are still relatively few, the hospital mainly admits more complicated cases, particularly children with underlying conditions.

Dr. Natalia Gabrovska, head of the Pulmonology Clinic, noted:
“We are already seeing an increase in flu cases. We expect the peak in January, especially after the holidays, when both children and adults gather more frequently.”

Despite the mutations, vaccines continue to offer protection, particularly against severe illness. Doctors point out that flu is hard to confuse with other respiratory infections, as symptoms develop rapidly—often within hours.

Typical symptoms include high fever, cough, severe fatigue, and muscle and joint pain.


Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
3
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
4
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
5
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Health

Flu Activity on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself?
Flu Activity on the Rise: How to Protect Yourself?
Good News: Two Patients Receive Kidney Transplants Before Christmas and Will Reunite with Families Tomorrow Good News: Two Patients Receive Kidney Transplants Before Christmas and Will Reunite with Families Tomorrow
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Health Insurance Fund Investigates Patients Found in Casinos During Hospitalisation Health Insurance Fund Investigates Patients Found in Casinos During Hospitalisation
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
How Robots and People Are Helping Patients Recover Movement with Diligence and Faith How Robots and People Are Helping Patients Recover Movement with Diligence and Faith
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
Medicine Prices Soar: Some Drugs in Bulgaria Have Doubled in Cost Medicine Prices Soar: Some Drugs in Bulgaria Have Doubled in Cost
Чете се за: 04:52 мин.
Prof Todor Kantardzhiev: Seasonal Flu in the Country Is Now Circulating at Epidemic Levels Prof Todor Kantardzhiev: Seasonal Flu in the Country Is Now Circulating at Epidemic Levels
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Боявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
София и Александър са най-предпочитаните имена на новородени деца...
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ