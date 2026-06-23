Following a BNT Report: Kyustendil Prosecutor's Office Launches Investigation into Alleged Fake Greek Driving Licence Scheme

The District Prosecutor's Office in Kyustendil has launched an investigation following a BNT report alleging the existence of a long-running scheme for the issuance and distribution of counterfeit Greek driving licences in the region.

Under the supervision of the Prosecutor's office, immediate checks were initiated into the information presented in the report. During a specialised police operation in Kyustendil, searches and seizures were carried out, and a mobile phone was confiscated for forensic examination.

A pre-trial investigation has been opened into a document fraud offence under Article 308, Paragraph 2 of the Criminal Code. The investigation includes witness interviews, the appointment of expert examinations, and efforts to identify individuals who may have used forged documents before Bulgarian institutions.

The prosecutor's office noted that in 2026, 15 pre-trial proceedings were opened concerning the use and production of counterfeit driving licences purportedly issued in various countries, including Greece, Italy, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. Indictments have already been filed with the court in 13 of those cases.

The investigation into the latest case is ongoing.