Following Joint Governance Council: Minimum Wage Proposed at €620 or BGN 1,213

Following a meeting of the Council for Joint Governance, the parameters of the three budgets – for the State Social Security, Health Insurance, and the State Budget – were reviewed. Agreement was reached on the main parameters, with a consensus that these are the only feasible budgets, striking an extremely delicate balance between the differing economic perspectives of experts within our parliamentary groups, the expectations of businesses, trade unions, municipalities, and citizens, and, not least, the careful equilibrium between revenues and expenditures, said Denitsa Sacheva from GERB-UDF.

She added that the budgets will next be reviewed by the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation and are likely to be submitted next week.