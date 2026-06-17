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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Following the Arson Attack In Front of the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje: Strong Reactions From Political Parties in Parliament

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Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
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The MPs opposed hate speech, as well as any attempts to target Bulgarians, Bulgarian clubs and property owned by Bulgarians on the territory of the Republic of North Macedonia, recalling all the commitments that our south-western neighbour has undertaken under bilateral and multilateral agreements.

The Foreign Minister stated that she expected the motives behind the arson attack on the two diplomatic vehicles to become clear, as well as what measures North Macedonia would take to ensure that such acts are not repeated.

Following the arson attack on diplomatic vehicles in Skopje: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Chargé d’Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of North Macedonia

Two days after the arson attack, police in Skopje announced that the case had been fully resolved. The suspect had admitted his guilt, and the prosecution had initiated criminal proceedings for causing a “significant danger to human life and property”.

Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova: Bulgaria Presented Its Position on the Skopje Arson Attack

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “A position was presented at the General Affairs level in Brussels, through our representatives in the Council of Europe and the OSCE in Vienna. When hate speech is tolerated in a country — and not only tolerated, but also endorsed at a high political level — it leads to this type of action.”

The Foreign Minister also commented on the attempt to remove from the progress report on North Macedonia a passage related to the work of the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues.

Velislava Petrova, Minister of Foreign Affairs: “Clearly, the Joint Multidisciplinary Expert Commission on Historical and Educational Issues between Bulgaria and North Macedonia and its activities are viewed as something that runs counter to the wishes of the political leadership on the other side.”

The MPs also condemned the act of vandalism.

Ivan Angelov, MP from the Parliamentary Group of “Progressive Bulgaria”: “We insist that the authorities in North Macedonia fulfil their obligations under the applicable multilateral and bilateral agreements.”

Georg Georgiev, MP from the Parliamentary Group of GERB–UDF: “The outstanding issues with the Republic of North Macedonia are not between Sofia and Skopje. They are between Skopje and Brussels.”

Nikolay Denkov, MP from the Parliamentary Group of “We Continue the Change”: “We must be firm, but we must also remain calm, because that is the way to respond to provocations.”

Angel Georgiev, MP from the Parliamentary Group of “Vazrazhdane”: “Prime Minister Rumen Radev should call on the European Union to suspend absolutely all European funding allocated to North Macedonia.”

The perpetrator of the arson attack may face a sentence of between six months and five years in prison.

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