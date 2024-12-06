НОВИНИ
Food Safety Agency: All pox outbreaks in small ruminants in Bulgaria have been neutralised

16:38, 06.12.2024
Since the beginning of 2024, a total of 9 outbreaks of smallpox in small ruminants have been detected in the districts of Yambol, Stara Zagora, Haskovo and Sliven.

Upon discovery, immediate measures were taken to control and eliminate the disease.

Samples were collected from farms within the 3-kilometer protection zones around the outbreak, while clinical examinations were conducted in 10-kilometer monitoring zones and samples were taken only in the case of suspicion or clinical signs of disease, Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) said on December 6.

BFSA confirms that the outbreaks were contained with the full cooperation of farmers, following European and national epizootic regulations.

BFSA thanks the affected farmers for their cooperation and responsibility.

Although the disease poses no risk to humans, it causes significant economic damage. Small ruminant pox is a highly contagious viral disease affecting sheep and goats, with symptoms including fever, skin papules, and lung lesions. The infection spreads primarily through direct contact between sick and healthy animals, as well as contaminated feed, equipment, and vehicles.

The rashes start with red patches that progress to black crusts and open sores, mostly visible on the head, abdomen, udder, tail and inner parts of the limbs. The head is often swollen and deformed. The disease may cause death.

The infection spreads primarily through direct contact between sick and healthy animals, as well as contaminated feed, equipment, and vehicles.

Prevention is crucial—limiting contact between animals from different herds, avoiding visits to other people's farms, swapping animals and equipment.

Providing a disinfection area at the farm entrance, using protective clothing for visitors and quarantining newly purchased animals for 21 days is recommended.

BFSA reminds that regular inspection of herd animals is essential. Any suspicion of small ruminant pox should be reported immediately to an official veterinarian.

BFSA emphasizes the importance of reporting the disease to prevent further spread. Farmers can report cases 24/7 by calling 0 700 122 99.

