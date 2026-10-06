Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova: Security in the Black Sea Is Inseparable from Europe's Security

The security of the Black Sea is inseparable from the security of Europe, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said in a post on X regarding the two commercial vessels attacked in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea early this morning, October 6.

The drone attack on two commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable. It is a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of safe navigation,” Petrova stated.

She noted that the safety of civilian crews and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be a priority and are important to partners around the world who rely on the safe delivery of essential goods from the Black Sea region.

"It is another step in the dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine. We need to support all possible diplomatic efforts to bring this war to an end,” the Foreign Minister added.

Petrova added that she is in close contact with European partners and NATO. Bulgaria will work together with its partners to assess the broader implications for security and and navigation in the Black Sea, she said.

The drone attack on two commercial vessels in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone is absolutely unacceptable. It is a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of safe navigation. This is not only a matter of maritime security, but a reminder that the security of the Black Sea is inseparable from Europe’s security. The safety of civilian crews and freedom of navigation in the Black Sea must be a priority. They matter to our partners around the world who rely on the safe delivery of essential goods from the Black Sea region. It is another step in the dangerous escalation of the war in Ukraine. We must support all possible diplomatic efforts to bring this war to an end. I am in close contact with our European and NATO partners. Bulgaria will work together with its partners to assess the broader implications for security and navigation in the Black Sea. — Velislava Petrova, PhD (@vpetrova_mfa) October 6, 2026



