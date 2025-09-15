Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador to Bulgaria over Drones in Poland and Romania

On 15 September, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation in Sofia, Eleonora Mitrofanova, was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in connection with the deliberate violation of Polish airspace on 10 September through the incursion of Russian military drones, the Ministry announced.

Gergana Karadzhova, Director General for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, handed Ambassador Mitrofanova a written démarche, through which the Republic of Bulgaria condemned in the strongest possible terms the deliberate violation of Polish airspace and expressed its full solidarity with its ally and partner.

Bulgaria regards these irresponsible actions by the Russian side – including the entry of a Russian drone into Romanian airspace on 13 September 2025 – as a threat to the security of European citizens, to regional stability, and to international peace.

This provocation by the Russian side is not an isolated incident but part of a series of unacceptable violations of the airspace of several EU and NATO Member States since 2022, pointing rather to an escalating Russian campaign than to any willingness to de-escalate.

The blatant violation of Euro-Atlantic airspace, together with Russia’s continued massive strikes against civilian and civil infrastructure in Ukraine, reinforces Bulgaria’s determination to actively support and participate in the joint actions of our allies and partners to ensure the defence and security of NATO and the EU along the Eastern Flank, as well as in diplomatic efforts to de-escalate and to achieve a comprehensive, just and sustainable peaceful resolution to Russia’s unprovoked military aggression against Ukraine.

Bulgaria calls on the Russian side to cease immediately its attacks against Ukraine and its dangerous provocations against European states, and to engage seriously in meaningful negotiations to end hostilities as a first step towards establishing a lasting and just peace.