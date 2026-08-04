Francisco Goya's Works and a Salvador Dalí Masterpiece on Display at 'Kvadrat 500' in Sofia

Twenty-one works by Francisco Goya and one by Salvador Dalí are now on display at Kvadrat 500. The exhibition, titled Dreams of the Waking Mind, explores the world of one of the most remarkable and influential creative figures in world culture. The works are part of the collection of the National Gallery, and the exhibition will run from today until 21 October.

A visit to Kvadrat 500 offers a rare opportunity to experience the art of the great Goya. A pioneer of printmaking, he was the first artist to make use of the aquatint technique. Goya introduced artistic methods and ideas that laid the foundations of modern art.

Kalin Nikolov, curator of the exhibition: "His drawings and his way of working—so emotional, psychological and unrestrained in their satire and criticism—make him an artist who revealed an entirely new world of human faces, something unprecedented at the time and difficult to say has ever been surpassed."

According to the curator, it is impossible to single out one work as the exhibition's highlight because each piece represents the true essence of Goya.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT