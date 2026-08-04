БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес Новини от миналото БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има...
Чете се за: 02:55 мин.
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10...
Чете се за: 01:00 мин.
Случаят с Ива Михайлова влиза в комисията за българите в...
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Francisco Goya's Works and a Salvador Dalí Masterpiece on Display at 'Kvadrat 500' in Sofia

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
EN
Запази
картини франсиско гоя една творба салвадор дали bdquoквадрат 500ldquo
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Twenty-one works by Francisco Goya and one by Salvador Dalí are now on display at Kvadrat 500. The exhibition, titled Dreams of the Waking Mind, explores the world of one of the most remarkable and influential creative figures in world culture. The works are part of the collection of the National Gallery, and the exhibition will run from today until 21 October.

A visit to Kvadrat 500 offers a rare opportunity to experience the art of the great Goya. A pioneer of printmaking, he was the first artist to make use of the aquatint technique. Goya introduced artistic methods and ideas that laid the foundations of modern art.

Kalin Nikolov, curator of the exhibition:

"His drawings and his way of working—so emotional, psychological and unrestrained in their satire and criticism—make him an artist who revealed an entirely new world of human faces, something unprecedented at the time and difficult to say has ever been surpassed."

According to the curator, it is impossible to single out one work as the exhibition's highlight because each piece represents the true essence of Goya.

Photos: Desislava Kulelieva, BNT

Kalin Nikolov, curator of the exhibition:

"It is as though these works were not collected by chance over the years, beginning in the 1950s. Each of them presents Goya in his most compelling and philosophically profound form. Los Caprichos demonstrates his remarkable criticism of the society of his time in a very direct way. La Tauromaquia reflects his passion for portraying humanity and nature, and for revealing both humanity and madness."
The exhibition also includes a work by the surrealist painter Salvador Dalí, dedicated to Goya and his celebrated series Los Caprichos.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

НА ЖИВО ПО БНТ 3: Пети ден от европейското първенство по плувни спортове
1
НА ЖИВО ПО БНТ 3: Пети ден от европейското първенство по плувни...
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10 кг дневно (СНИМКИ)
2
ГДБОП разби лаборатория за фентанил, произвеждала до 10 кг дневно...
15-годишно момиче без книжка блъсна пешеходец в Слънчев бряг
3
15-годишно момиче без книжка блъсна пешеходец в Слънчев бряг
Леден душ в жегата: Втори ден столичният ж.к. "Младост" е без топла вода
4
Леден душ в жегата: Втори ден столичният ж.к. "Младост" е...
Навършват се 64 години от смъртта на поп иконата Мерилин Монро
5
Навършват се 64 години от смъртта на поп иконата Мерилин Монро
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има задържани (СНИМКИ)
6
Иззеха между 6 и 10 кг фентанил при акция в София, има задържани...

Най-четени

МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на бизнесмена от Банкя?
1
МВР издирва Симона Пейчева във връзка с разследването за смъртта на...
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и композитор акад. Васил Казанджиев
2
БНТ променя програмата си в памет на големия български диригент и...
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
3
38-годишен мъж изчезна във водите на язовир „Доспат“
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса на Западнонилската треска, един развива тежко усложнение, засягащо мозъка
4
Тодор Кантарджиев: Ако 200 души са ухапани от комар, носещ вируса...
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица – "Хавайска"
5
България посреща чудотворната икона на Света Богородица –...
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино
6
УЕФА готви вот на недоверие срещу Джани Инфантино

More from: Culture

"We Are Standing on Sacred Ground That Needs Someone to Tell Its Story More Widely," President Iliana Iotova said at Perperikon
"We Are Standing on Sacred Ground That Needs Someone to Tell Its Story More Widely," President Iliana Iotova said at Perperikon
Massive Roman-Era Stone Sarcophagus Unearthed at the Ancient ThracianCcity of Perperikon Massive Roman-Era Stone Sarcophagus Unearthed at the Ancient ThracianCcity of Perperikon
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.
Actress Natalia Dontcheva Dies at the Age of 56 in France Actress Natalia Dontcheva Dies at the Age of 56 in France
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
International Folklore Festival 'Varna Summer' Brings Together More Than 400 Performers from Eight Countries International Folklore Festival 'Varna Summer' Brings Together More Than 400 Performers from Eight Countries
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
International Jazz Festival Opens in Borovets International Jazz Festival Opens in Borovets
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
Varna's Literary Festival Brings a Sea of Books to the Black Sea City Varna's Literary Festival Brings a Sea of Books to the Black Sea City
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.

Водещи новини

Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от „Граф Игнатиево“
Прекратиха разследването за инцидента с двамата пилоти от...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
ОДМВР-Благоевград с незабавна реакция след възникнал конфликт между младежи ОДМВР-Благоевград с незабавна реакция след възникнал конфликт между младежи
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Ниското ниво на река Дунав: Няма риск за работата на АЕЦ "Козлодуй" Ниското ниво на река Дунав: Няма риск за работата на АЕЦ "Козлодуй"
Чете се за: 02:37 мин.
У нас
Удар срещу фентанила: Лабораторията е снабдявала цялата страна (ОБЗОР) Удар срещу фентанила: Лабораторията е снабдявала цялата страна (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 05:42 мин.
У нас
С близо 7% се е увеличило производството на ток от началото на...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Политика
Заради кризата в испанския анклав Сеута: Среща на вътрешните...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
По света
Депутати изслушаха майката на Ива Михайлова, която има забрана да...
Чете се за: 03:47 мин.
У нас
Нахапаното дете от домашно куче в казанлъшкото село Кънчево може да...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ