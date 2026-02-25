GERB–UDF Submitted Documents to the Election Commission to Register for Participation in the Upcoming Snap Elections

The GERB-UDF coalition has submitted its documents to the Central Election Commission (CEC) to register for participation in Bulgaria’s 19 April early parliamentary elections.

Rosen Zhelyazkov of GERB-UDF said: “We have submitted 9,999 signatures – a small fraction of the 43,000 we have collected so far, but this was all we could carry with Mr Dobrev. We are entering yet another campaign in the spiral of elections we have faced in recent years with calm and confidence. Calm, because we have achieved a great deal in all the formats we have governed, and confident, because 2025 was an extremely successful year for the Bulgarian economy, for public finances, and for all the priorities that were set and delivered, just as we outlined back in January last year.”

photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT