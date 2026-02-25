President Iliana Iotova Dismisses the Chief Secretaryof the Ministry of Interior

President Iliana Iotova on February 25 signed a decree dismissing the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior, Chief Commissioner Miroslav Rashkov.

The decision follows a resolution by the Council of Ministers of Bulgaria. In connection with that decision, the president signed a decree terminating Rashkov’s powers and formally relieving him of his post as Chief Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior of Bulgaria.

The announcement was made by the press office of the head of state.

