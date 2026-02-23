БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Служебният финансов министър ще внесе до дни в НС...
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен...
Чете се за: 06:35 мин.
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Caretaker Minister of Interior Requested the Resignation of the Secretary General of the Ministry of Interior, Miroslav Rashkov

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази
служебният вътрешен министър поискал оставката главния секретар мвр мирослав рашков

At its first regular meeting on February 23, the caretaker government approved the budget for the upcoming early parliamentary elections scheduled for 19 April. The current estimate stands at €65 million. Caretaker Prime Minister Andrey Gyurov stated that the elections represent an investment in the trust between the public and institutions.

The caretaker Cabinet also supported the request of caretaker Minister of Interior, Emil Dechev, to replace the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Miroslav Rashkov.

Andrey Gyurov, caretaker Prime Minister: These €65 million are not for the authorities or the political parties. They are for the process – for the remuneration of members of the electoral commissions, the people who will be responsible for counting votes; for the Central Election Commission’s information campaign and the training of the commissions' members, because the vote cannot be entrusted to those who are unprepared or unable to distinguish a valid ballot from an invalid one; for the Ministry of Interior, because in recent years we have seen that order and compliance on election day cannot be taken for granted; for video monitoring, because at the last elections, without the cameras, an entire party would have been excluded from the Bulgarian Parliament; for updating the voter lists, because in the end someone might again be 300 votes short, and there should be no ‘ghost voters’ to whom they can be attributed; and, last but not least, to open polling stations abroad, however inconvenient that may be for some.”

Hasan Ademov, Caretaker Minister of Labour and Social Policy:
“At the entry point of the system, regional directorates for social assistance compile lists and issue authorisations within the framework of social services, where the primary responsibility lies with local authorities. We are observing practices that are in the interests of corporate voting. For this reason, I repeat, we will be absolutely uncompromising and will under no circumstances allow the social system to be used for election campaigning.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии влизат в парламента, още две са с реален шанс
1
"Тренд": Всеки трети ще гласува за Радев, пет партии...
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
2
Мексико ликвидира най-издирвания си наркобарон
Гръдна аневризма е причина за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж, загинал на плувен турнир в Бургас
3
Гръдна аневризма е причина за смъртта на 16-годишния младеж,...
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен - нямам основание да подавам оставка, тъй като спазвам законите
4
Директорът на Столичния автотранспорт: Кметът е подведен - нямам...
Министър Дечев: По никакъв начин няма да се меся в разследването на случаите "Петрохан" и "Околчица"
5
Министър Дечев: По никакъв начин няма да се меся в разследването на...
Министър Околийски възстановява д-р Благомир Здравков начело на детската болница
6
Министър Околийски възстановява д-р Благомир Здравков начело на...

Най-четени

Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
1
Българите на Зимните олимпийски игри в Милано/Кортина 2026
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
2
Вижте програмата на БНТ 1 и БНТ 3 за Игрите в Милано/Кортина 2026
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв чадър, той е от ДАНС, прокуратурата и МВР
3
Асен Василев за случая "Петрохан": Ако е имало някакъв...
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
4
16-годишно дете почина по време на плувен турнир в Бургас (СНИМКИ)
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
5
Затвориха автомагистрала “Тракия” от Бургас към София
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в борбата да участва в държавното първенство
6
Заради липса на документи не допуснаха "дете-чудо" в...

More from: Bulgaria

Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed
Caretaker Cabinet Has Proposed to the President that the Chief Secretary of the Ministry of Interior Be Dismissed
Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS Caretaker Government Withdraws Proposal to Parliament for Election of Chair of SANS
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors Caretaker Government Replaces All 28 District Governors
Чете се за: 10:45 мин.
Is It Possible to Involve International Experts in the Investigation of the 'Petrohan' Case? Is It Possible to Involve International Experts in the Investigation of the 'Petrohan' Case?
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations Caretaker Interior Minister Dechev: I Will Not Interfere in the “Petrohan” and “Okolchitsa” Investigations
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Caretaker Social Minister Ademov: Welfare System Will Not Be Used for Electioneering Under Any Circumstances Caretaker Social Minister Ademov: Welfare System Will Not Be Used for Electioneering Under Any Circumstances
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването на случая "Петрохан"?
Възможно ли е международни експерти да се включат в разследването...
Чете се за: 05:05 мин.
У нас
Правителството оттегля предложението до НС за избор на председател на ДАНС Правителството оттегля предложението до НС за избор на председател на ДАНС
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Дебатите за Съвета за мир на Тръмп продължават – Николай Младенов вижда шанс за българска експертиза в Газа Дебатите за Съвета за мир на Тръмп продължават – Николай Младенов вижда шанс за българска експертиза в Газа
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
По света
Колко ще струват предсрочните избори? Колко ще струват предсрочните избори?
Чете се за: 04:07 мин.
У нас
Кабинетът предложи на президента да освободи главния секретар на МВР
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.
Сигурност и правосъдие
Все още не е обсъждан въпросът с великденските добавки за...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Специално пред БНТ: Историята на бесарабски българин, пленен от...
Чете се за: 06:52 мин.
По света
Правителството назначи 28 нови областни управители
Чете се за: 09:37 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ