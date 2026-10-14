Government Approves Draft Budget for 2027

The Council of Ministers has approved the draft 2027 budget, the government press office announced on October 14.

Under Regulation (EU) No 473/2013, euro area member states are subject to enhanced monitoring by the European Commission and the Council compared with other EU countries. This is intended to safeguard and maintain the stability of the single currency and ensure economic resilience and convergence among countries whose currency is the euro.

Enhanced monitoring involves assessing planned budgetary policies and structural reforms set out in the draft budgetary plans for the coming year, prepared by member states using the single European currency.

As a euro area member state, and in accordance with the requirements of the above-mentioned regulation, Bulgaria has drawn up its Draft Budgetary Plan for 2027.

The document sets out the fiscal parameters for 2027 and complies with the provisions of the Public Finance Act and the Republic of Bulgaria’s National Medium-Term Fiscal-Structural Plan for 2025–2028.

The Draft Budgetary Plan also serves as a report on the measures taken to address the excessive deficit.