Head of Motorway Construction Company 'Avtomagistrali', Has Resigned

The executive director of the state-owned motorway construction company Avtomagistrali, Ivan Kunev, has resigned. This was confirmed by Regional Development Minister Ivan Shishkov. Earlier today, October 5, the Road Safety Institute said that Kunev had submitted his resignation on Friday.

Speaking to journalists, Minister Shishkov said he had not been informed of Kunev’s decision, which he said had been prompted by “personal reasons”.

“We are working very well with the Road Infrastructure Agency and have no problems whatsoever. We are also working very well with Avtomagistrali. We have to respect the reasons for his resignation. I have not had any conflict or problems with Ivan Kunev. The workload is very intense. Everyone has to make their own decisions. I wish him the best and hope he resolves his personal matters as quickly as possible, but he certainly did not leave because of the road barriers,” Eng. Shishkov said.

According to him, it was most likely a coincidence that this had happened at this particular moment.

Photo: BTA

Kunev was appointed by an order of Regional Development and Public Works Minister Arch. Ivan Shishkov in mid-July. The newly constituted Board of Directors of Avtomagistrali EAD was expected to manage the state-owned company until a competition was held to select a permanent board.

Eng. Ivan Kunev holds a master’s degree in Automotive Engineering Expertise from Neofit Rilski South-West University in Blagoevgrad. He has many years of experience in the road sector, having served as director of the Blagoevgrad Regional Road Administration from 2009 to 2024. He also has professional experience in the construction sector.