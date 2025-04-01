БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Head of utilities regulator predicts a 14% decrease in the price of natural gas in Bulgaria for April

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
EN
Запази
българия предложи купуване общи количества природен газ

A reduction of 14.3% for the price of natural gas in April is expected, as stated by the new Chairman of the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC), Plamen Mladenovski, in his first television interview on April 1. The final decision by the regulator is expected later this afternoon.

Mladenovski highlighted ensuring consumer interests and transparency in decision-making as key priorities in his work.

The first challenge for the new EWRC is to set the gas price for April.

Plamen Mladenovski, Chairman of EWRC: "It's good that we're starting with a price reduction. It’s expected that after this afternoon's meeting, the gas price will be reduced by 14.3%, which is great news both for household consumers and for Bulgarian businesses. This provides a competitive advantage to Bulgarian businesses, as the natural gas price in Bulgaria is lower than the regional level."

A key priority for the Commission will be the forthcoming liberalisation of the electricity market for household consumers. The decision should be taken on 1 July.

Plamen Mladenovski, Chairman of EWRC: "Whether the liberalization will happen or not – that decision needs to be made by the National Assembly. We are ready to respond to any scenario – whether it is an extension of the regulated market for a few more years, or a decision for liberalisation. The main challenge is to keep prices at their current levels while ensuring the financial stability of the 'Electricity System Security Fund' and the liquidity of the final suppliers."

Mladenovski assured that people's interests will be guaranteed.

Plamen Mladenovski, Chairman of EWRC: "Regardless of whether we continue with a regulated market or the market is liberalized, consumers should remain calm. There will be no significant change in their bills."

The new EWRC will rely on transparency and dynamism in its work, Mladenovski assured.

Plamen Mladenovski, Chairman of EWRC: "Evidence of this is the fact that the price requests we have received are already published on the Commission’s website, and we will continue to publish any new ones that come in."

In addition to the Chairman, new members of the regulator are Aleksandra Bogoslovska and Tasko Ermenkov.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ "София-изток"
1
Късо съединение предизвика силно задимяване в ТЕЦ...
ТЕЛК комисиите вече имат пълен достъп до здравните досиета на пациентите си
2
ТЕЛК комисиите вече имат пълен достъп до здравните досиета на...
BG-ALERT: 98% от клетките на мобилните оператори са изпратили успешно съобщението
3
BG-ALERT: 98% от клетките на мобилните оператори са изпратили...
Отиде си легендарният барабанист на "Щурците" Георги Марков
4
Отиде си легендарният барабанист на "Щурците" Георги Марков
Смъртта на Марин Маринов не е нещастен инцидент, каза Мирослав Зафиров, съветник в мисията на ООН в Израел
5
Смъртта на Марин Маринов не е нещастен инцидент, каза Мирослав...
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)
6
Сестри Малееви и тяхната олимпийска история (ВИДЕО)

Най-четени

Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
1
Земетресение със сила 7,1 по Рихтер разлюля остров Тонга
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират ситуацията в БОК
2
Илиана Раева, Йордан Йовчев, Красимир Дунев и Иван Колев коментират...
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на мечето Падингтън
3
Пияни инженери от британските ВВС счупиха и откраднаха статуя на...
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в центъра на София
4
Жена отглежда множество кучета в лоши условия в апартамент в...
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
5
Почина кинолегендата Ричард Чембърлейн
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той никога няма да бъде като останалите деца. Никога"
6
Бащата на Адриан, малтретиран от пастрока си в Пловдив: "Той...

More from: Economy

Toll fees increase from April 1, more expensive vignettes from May 1
Toll fees increase from April 1, more expensive vignettes from May 1
IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva: Recession is not on the horizon despite tariff worries IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva: Recession is not on the horizon despite tariff worries
Чете се за: 02:17 мин.
Price of natural gas in Bulgaria drops by 14.3% in April Price of natural gas in Bulgaria drops by 14.3% in April
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
Restaurant, hotel sectors are preparing for a nationwide protest under the slogan "Politicians, don't turn our lights off!" Restaurant, hotel sectors are preparing for a nationwide protest under the slogan "Politicians, don't turn our lights off!"
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz: The expansion of the capacity of Chiren underground gas storage facility will be completed Executive Director of Bulgartransgaz: The expansion of the capacity of Chiren underground gas storage facility will be completed
Чете се за: 04:15 мин.
Cigarettes prices will rise from 1 May Cigarettes prices will rise from 1 May
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ