Heatwave Continues: Temperatures Reach 39C in Sandanski and Ruse, Cooler Weather Expected at the Weekend

Bulgaria experienced another day of intense heat, with temperatures once again reaching extreme levels in parts of the country.

The city of Ruse recorded a new temperature record, according to the local meteorological station. At 18:00 local time, thermometers registered 39C, surpassing the previous record for the date of 38.5C, set in 2017.

Due to the extreme heat, the municipal authorities set up a temporary station in the city centre, where volunteers from the Bulgarian Red Cross are distributing free bottled mineral water to passers-by. In a specially designated tent, staff from the municipality's Health Services Department are also offering free blood pressure checks as a preventive measure against heat-related emergencies. The initiative will continue until 3 July, inclusive.

The highest temperature recorded in the country for another consecutive day was 39C in both Sandanski and Ruse. Thermometers reached 38C in Svishtov, 36C in Plovdiv, and 31C in Varna.

In Sofia, the temperature climbed to 32C, before dropping by around 10 degrees following afternoon rainfall.

The Sofia Emergency Medical Centre reported that 39 people sought medical assistance because of the extreme heat.

Forecasters expect temperatures to ease gradually over the coming days, with maximum temperatures forecast to range between 25C and 30C on Saturday and Sunday.