How Will the State Regulate the Euro Adoption Process?

Guidelines for businesses regarding dual price display will be published at the beginning of next week, Economy Minister Petar Dilov announced today, August 15 at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

“The guidelines will also include clarifications on setting prices under dual display. Prices in leva and euros should be placed in close proximity to each other, clearly legible, using the same font size and colour. The law does not prohibit mixed payments, but merchants are given the discretion to decide whether to accept such payment types. When paying in cash, change is returned entirely in euros, but if euro cash is unavailable, change is returned entirely in leva. This also applies when the amount paid is returned in case of a claim," said Petar Dilov, Minister of Economy and Industry.