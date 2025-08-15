БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
6
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между...
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София...
Чете се за: 02:00 мин.
Потушен е пожарът от дерайлиралия товарен влак с цистерни...
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
Товарен влак с цистерни гори край село Пясъчево
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

How Will the State Regulate the Euro Adoption Process?

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
EN
Запази

Guidance to businesses on dual labelling will be published early next week

задължителното обозначаване цените евро лева готови търговците

Guidelines for businesses regarding dual price display will be published at the beginning of next week, Economy Minister Petar Dilov announced today, August 15 at a meeting with representatives of the business community.

“The guidelines will also include clarifications on setting prices under dual display. Prices in leva and euros should be placed in close proximity to each other, clearly legible, using the same font size and colour. The law does not prohibit mixed payments, but merchants are given the discretion to decide whether to accept such payment types. When paying in cash, change is returned entirely in euros, but if euro cash is unavailable, change is returned entirely in leva. This also applies when the amount paid is returned in case of a claim," said Petar Dilov, Minister of Economy and Industry.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и автобус на градския транспорт в София (ВИДЕО)
2
Ексклузивно: Вижте кадри от зверската катастрофа между кола и...
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между автомобил и автобус на градския транспорт в София
3
Трима души са с опасност за живота след тежката катастрофа между...
Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да обменят пари
4
Преди влизането на еврото: Обучават служителите в пощите как да...
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е задържан и е под охрана в болницата
5
21-годишният водач, предизвикал тежката катастрофа в София, е...
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на конференциите
6
Левски матира Сабах и се класира за плейофите в Лигата на...

Най-четени

Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6 фиша за 2 седмици
1
Водачът на лекия автомобил от тежката катастрофа в София имал 6...
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в Царево
2
Бургаски полицаи помогнаха на майка да прибере дъщеря си от лагер в...
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се подкрепя България
3
Борислав Михайлов: Идва най-добрият отбор в света, но трябва да се...
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
4
Намерена ли е "хубавата църква", строена от Иван Александър
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а над - със заявка
5
След влизането в еврозоната: Обменяме до 1000 лева на момента, а...
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса подкрепят въвеждането на еврото
6
"Алфа Рисърч": Близо 50% от българите и 69% от бизнеса...

More from: Economy

Inflation for July Is 1.7%, National Statistics
Inflation for July Is 1.7%, National Statistics
The Consumer Basket – Cheaper Eggs, Cheese, Rice, and Flour The Consumer Basket – Cheaper Eggs, Cheese, Rice, and Flour
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
30% Rise in Property Transactions in Sofia: Sales Expected to Increase Further This Autumn 30% Rise in Property Transactions in Sofia: Sales Expected to Increase Further This Autumn
Чете се за: 07:05 мин.
Will Trump's Tariffs Affect the Prices of Goods in Bulgaria? Will Trump's Tariffs Affect the Prices of Goods in Bulgaria?
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year Bulgaria to Introduce 24-Hour Vignette from Next Year
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
The Euro Adoption Opens Doors to New Tourists and Investments in Bulgaria The Euro Adoption Opens Doors to New Tourists and Investments in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор предизвика трагедия в София (ОБЗОР)
Седем нарушения за 14 дни и смърт на пътя: Как 21-годишен шофьор...
Чете се за: 05:00 мин.
У нас
МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София МВР на лов за фалшиви шофьорски книжки в София
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.
У нас
Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, горят къщи (СНИМКИ) Пожар избухна в руенското село Разбойна, горят къщи (СНИМКИ)
Чете се за: 00:32 мин.
У нас
"Стана като ден, после видях пожара": На косъм от трагедия се размина село Пясъчево (ОБЗОР) "Стана като ден, после видях пожара": На косъм от трагедия се размина село Пясъчево (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Повдигнаха обвинение на шофьора на АТВ-то, който се вряза в...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Срещата Тръмп - Путин: Разговор за мир или за бизнес?
Чете се за: 05:15 мин.
По света
Бойко Борисов за синхрона, разбойническата приватизация и...
Чете се за: 05:27 мин.
У нас
Потребителската кошница - купуваме по-евтини яйца, сирене, ориз и...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ