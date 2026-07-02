Illegal Cigarette Factory Equipped with Modern Production Lines and Soundproofing Was Uncovered In North-Western Bulgaria

Officers from Bulgaria's General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) have uncovered an illegal cigarette factory in the town of Mizia. The facility was located on the site of a former pulp mill in the town.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday afternoon following a joint international investigation involving GDBOP, Poland's Bureau of Investigation and the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF). Nine people – Bulgarian and foreign nationals – have been arrested.

BNT has learned that the foreign nationals were employed as workers at the factory, while the organisers of the illegal operation were Bulgarians. According to investigators, the illicit factory was equipped with modern production lines, soundproofing and its own electricity generator.

Accommodation for the workers had also been set up on site. Two lorries used to transport some of the machinery and equipment were seized. Investigators also discovered substantial quantities of finished products.