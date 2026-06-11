Illegal Laboratory for Production of Hormonal Preparations Uncovered in Pirdop

An illegal laboratory for the production of hormonal preparations has been uncovered in the town of Pirdop (in Western Bulgaria), the Ministry of Interior announced on June 11.

The operation was carried out on Wednesday, during which five addresses in the town — all linked to a local resident — were searched. The operation was conducted jointly by officers from the Criminal Police and Economic Police units of the Sofia Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, together with colleagues from the Pirdop police station.

Nearly 1,000 bottles were seized, some containing testosterone, while others held liquids with an unidentified composition yet. Authorities also discovered various anabolic steroids, capsules containing powder substances, tablets of unknown content, labels and packaging materials for pharmaceuticals, electronic scales, around 2,000 empty glass containers and caps, a computer system, bottling and sealing equipment, as well as €15,000 in cash.

A 42-year-old man residing at the searched addresses has been detained for up to 24 hours. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated, and the investigation is continuing under the supervision of the prosecutor’s office.

Photos: Ministry of Interior

According to preliminary findings, the suspect allegedly imported substances from an Asian country and manufactured various hormonal products at home based on online orders. The finished products were distributed both within Bulgaria and abroad.