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In the Spirit of the Giro d’Italia: St Anastasia Island Lit Up in Pink (see pics)

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Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
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духа джиро дrsquoиталия остров света анастасия светна розово снимки

The beloved and most recognisable tourist complex, St Anastasia Island (small Bulgarian island in the Black Sea, located in the Gulf of Burgas), has embraced the spirit of the Giro d’Italia.

The façade of the island’s main monastery building now shines symbolically in the signature colour of the prestigious cycling race. Visitors to the popular tourist destination will become part of the history of one of the world’s most renowned sporting events.

To ensure public safety and maintain order during the Giro d’Italia Grande Partenza 2026, a temporary ban on the use of drones will be introduced across Burgas Municipality over the next two days. The restriction comes into force at 06:00 on 8 May and will remain in place until midnight on 9 May.

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