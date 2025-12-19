БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
0
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Increase in Fine Particulate Matter Levels Recorded in Several Cities Across the Country

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
EN
Запази
отчетоха повишение фините прахови частици няколко града страната
Снимка: Archive/BTA

An increase in fine particulate matter levels was recorded in several cities across the country on Thursday, 18 December, according to the Executive Environment Agency.

Data from the Agency’s daily bulletin, published on its website, show that the most serious exceedances were registered in Sofia, where concentrations ranged from 2.05 to 3.48 times above the permitted limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³). In Plovdiv, levels varied between 2.18 and 2.82 times above the norm, in Pernik they reached 2.8 times, and in Sliven 2.18 times.

Sofia Municipality has published data on its website from a mobile automatic air quality monitoring station located in the Oborishte district, according to which fine particulate matter levels in the capital on 18 December stood at 148.5 micrograms per cubic metre. At 1:00am today, concentrations exceeded 218 micrograms per cubic metre, while at 11:00am readings were 169.67 micrograms per cubic metre.

Sofia Municipality has also issued recommendations to residents, including using public transport, shared travel options, cycling or walking, and, where possible, switching from solid-fuel heating to alternative forms of heating.

According to forecast data published by Sofia Municipality from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, moderate exceedances of air quality limits are expected on 20 December in the Pavlovo district of the capital.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
1
14-годишно дете едва оцеля след 4 дни без ток в Стамболийски
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
2
Хиляди отдадоха почит на големия Димитър Пенев
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат пациентите?
3
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
4
Млад мъж загина при тежка катастрофа край Велико Търново
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
5
Гражданите се насочват към картите в първите дни с еврото
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината
6
Българската фондова борса с първа сесия за годината

Най-четени

Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да атакуваш къщата му
1
Тръмп за атаката срещу Путин: Едно е да обиждаш, друго е да...
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на Международната асоциация на спортните журналисти
2
Карлос Насар е извън Топ 10 в анкетата за най-добър спортист на...
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
3
Почина великият Димитър Пенев
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
4
Картите за градския транспорт в София с новите цени в евро от днес
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка чрез банкомат след 01.01.2026 г.?
5
Моите въпроси за €: Ще може ли да се внасят левове по сметка...
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро
6
Новата валута: Отказана покупка заради банкнота от 200 евро

More from: Bulgaria

Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Foreign Ministry: Bulgaria Voices Concern Over Skopje’s Deviation from the 2022 European Consensus
Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo Young Man Died, Four Injured in Serious Crash Near Veliko Tarnovo
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach Bulgaria and the Euro: More Than 1,000 Inspections Carried Out, Fewer Than 10% in Breach
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect Sofia Mayor Accepted the Resignation of the City’s Chief Architect
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns Sofia’s Chief Architect Bogdana Panayotova Resigns
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo Battery Warehouse Burning in Haskovo
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.

Водещи новини

Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Празнуваме Богоявление! Честит Йордановден!
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес Граничен контрол: Системата за влизане и излизане в ЕС започва да функционира от днес
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ Временният президент на Венецуела Делси Родригес предложи сътрудничество на САЩ
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
По света
В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се среща в Париж В търсене на мир в Украйна: "Коалицията на желаещите" се среща в Париж
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Специално пред БНТ говори венецуелски опозиционер - възможна ли е...
Чете се за: 05:47 мин.
По света
Делото "САЩ срещу Мадуро": Венецуелският президент се...
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
По света
Лекарската такса остава без промяна - в лева или в евро плащат...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
У нас
Предупреждение за силен вятър и във вторник
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ