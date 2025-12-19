Increase in Fine Particulate Matter Levels Recorded in Several Cities Across the Country

An increase in fine particulate matter levels was recorded in several cities across the country on Thursday, 18 December, according to the Executive Environment Agency.

Data from the Agency’s daily bulletin, published on its website, show that the most serious exceedances were registered in Sofia, where concentrations ranged from 2.05 to 3.48 times above the permitted limit of 50 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³). In Plovdiv, levels varied between 2.18 and 2.82 times above the norm, in Pernik they reached 2.8 times, and in Sliven 2.18 times.

Sofia Municipality has published data on its website from a mobile automatic air quality monitoring station located in the Oborishte district, according to which fine particulate matter levels in the capital on 18 December stood at 148.5 micrograms per cubic metre. At 1:00am today, concentrations exceeded 218 micrograms per cubic metre, while at 11:00am readings were 169.67 micrograms per cubic metre.

Sofia Municipality has also issued recommendations to residents, including using public transport, shared travel options, cycling or walking, and, where possible, switching from solid-fuel heating to alternative forms of heating.

According to forecast data published by Sofia Municipality from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology, moderate exceedances of air quality limits are expected on 20 December in the Pavlovo district of the capital.