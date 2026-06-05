Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev: Stoyan Mavrodiev Must Be Brought Before Bulgarian Justice

Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, said on June 5, that Stoyan Mavrodiev must be brought before the country’s justice system.

Former executive director of the Bulgarian Development Bank Stoyan Mavrodiev was arrested yesterday in Serbia on the basis of a European Arrest Warrant. The Orosecutor's Office said today it has taken steps to ensure his transfer to Bulgaria.

Minister Demerdzhiev said that all necessary arrangements have been made and that coordination is in place, but noted that the timeframe on the Serbian side is lengthy.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Interior:

"I have been assured that, at the latest by Tuesday, the documents will be forwarded to the Serbian side. Their deadline is until 19 June."

He added that he is convinced Mavrodiev has much to say and could provide important leads for ongoing investigations.

"I hope and expect him to do so," the Minister said.

source: BTA