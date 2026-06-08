Interior Minister Says Chief Secratary's Resignation Came as a Surprise

Minister of Interior, Ivan Demerdzhiev, said on June 8, that less than an hour earlier he had been surprised by the decision of Georgi Kandev to end their professional relationship without what he described as clear reasons.

According to Demerdzhiev, the acting chief commissioner cited personal motives for his resignation, but the minister declined to disclose them.

Secretary General Georgi Kandev Leaves the Ministry of Interior: 'Having to choose between my position and my principles is impossible'

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of the Interior: "I was brought up to believe that men should speak directly, face to face and openly. If Mr Kandev had something to say, he should have said it to me during that conversation, not through a Facebook post. I do not think that is dignified, nor do I think it is the right approach."

He stressed that no one had prevented Mr Kandev from expressing his views and noted that he had enjoyed the minister's full confidence from the outset.

"You know that from day one he enjoyed my complete trust. I stated that repeatedly, even before taking office. At no point did he experience anything other than support in his work."

Demerdzhiev said he had never intended to seek Kandev’s resignation and had neither doubts about him nor grounds to request his departure.

Ivan Demerdzhiev, Minister of Interior :

"I cannot refuse to accept a resignation when it is the clearly expressed wish of someone who is obviously determined to submit it. Why and how — only he knows. I wish him success, including in his future political career." "When you walk away in the eye of the storm and leave your people behind, I do not consider that particularly commendable behaviour. Neither I nor the political leadership were prepared for such a development. We had not considered this scenario at all."

He added that a full operational meeting had been held with Kandev earlier that morning and that there had been no indication that he was considering resigning.

According to Minister Demerdzhiev, discussions will now begin regarding who could assume the post vacated by Georgi Kandev.