Lorry Crashes Through Crash Barrier and Slams Into House in North-Western Bulgaria (photos)

A lorry crashed through a crash barrier and ploughed into a house in the village of Lipen, in the Montana region (North-Western Bulgaria). Miraculously, no one was killed in the accident.

The cab of the lorry smashed into the building, bringing down a load-bearing wall and part of the roof.

The road has now been reopened to traffic.

This is the latest in a series of lorry-related incidents in Lipen over the past two months. Traffic through the village has become exceptionally heavy, as it is carrying all heavy goods vehicles travelling to and from the Danube Bridge 2 border crossing while the E-79 main road remains closed for repairs.

Residents have long been calling for permanent traffic enforcement measures, but their requests have so far gone unanswered.

Photos: BTA