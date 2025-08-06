LUNAR Festival’s First Coastal Edition Presents Nearly 6,000 Minutes of Digital Art (PHOTOS)

Within its first maritime edition, the LUNAR festival presented nearly 6000 minutes of digital art.

During the evenings of 1–4 August, the resorts of Tsarevo, Lozenets, Ahtopol and Sinemorets were illuminated by the glow of eight light art installations.

Specially curated for its first summer edition, LUNAR: "Sea of Lights" transformed not only urban spaces but also some of the most captivating natural landmarks along the Black Sea coast. The event was organised by Tsarevo Municipality and MP-STUDIO.

“I am delighted that we hosted the first summer edition of the LUNAR Festival – an event that brings light in both the literal and symbolic sense. Through art, we highlighted the beauty of our Black Sea coast. Hosting an event of such scale supports our strategy of attracting new audiences and establishing the region as a cultural and tourist destination with a future-oriented vision. I believe culture should be accessible to all, and I am glad that residents and guests of Tsarevo, Lozenets, Ahtopol and Sinemorets were part of this unforgettable experience,” said Marin Kirov, Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality.

The festival programme featured a diverse range of light artworks – including video mapping projections on the façade of the “Georgi Kondolov” Community Centre in Tsarevo, the “Stone Ships” rock formations in Sinemorets, an immersive projection at Ahtopol’s “Lighthouse Bar” beach, and light installations in the Lozenets park.